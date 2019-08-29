Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $6.92 Million as Share Price Declined; Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Lifted Position by $15.09 Million as Share Value Rose

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 24,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 212,889 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53M, down from 237,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $180.6. About 480,768 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 327,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.20M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 194,460 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp accumulated 1,213 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 112,367 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 137 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Inc invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Hl Fincl Lc holds 0.01% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio. Scout reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc reported 0.01% stake. Caprock Grp Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 18,492 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,738 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company accumulated 758 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 140 shares. Clough Prtn Lp holds 0.82% or 33,067 shares in its portfolio.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In by 1.11 million shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 419,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 39.61 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of stock or 1,100 shares.

