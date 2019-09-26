Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Holder Rgm Capital Lifted Stake by $5.80 Million as Shares Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $177.68. About 448,977 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 101,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.06 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 92,319 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “ALGN and XLNX Headline Earnings Losers – Schaeffers Research” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Align Technology Inc. Sank 43.5% in October – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Align University Training Institute Opens in Shanghai, China – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Dropped 12.4% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: INTC, ALGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $206,921 was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 266,857 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $22.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com reported 2.54 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 84,376 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn accumulated 910,084 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 37,031 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 64,715 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 50,974 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 1.23M were accumulated by Geode Capital Limited Liability Company. Assetmark holds 0.01% or 3,168 shares in its portfolio. 655 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. 395,542 were accumulated by Tcw. Allstate accumulated 0.03% or 6,379 shares. Alberta Mngmt holds 46,700 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.1% or 176,504 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 9,482 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16,800 shares to 692,640 shares, valued at $94.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 166,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE).