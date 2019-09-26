Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Raised Stake; Shareholder Fred Alger Management Boosted Chegg (CHGG) Position

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.29 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 51,146 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 8,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 22,430 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 13,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $181.99. About 33,343 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 22,000 shares to 158,291 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,300 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Laurion Capital LP reported 71,824 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 10,271 shares. Echo Street Management Lc owns 105,178 shares. C World Wide Gp A S holds 42,000 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,500 shares. 395,542 are held by Tcw Grp Inc. Winslow Capital Management has invested 0.61% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 18,020 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 192,440 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 101,544 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Viking Glob Invsts LP holds 1.16M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 0.01% or 106 shares. The California-based Capital Advisers Llc has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. The insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 4,995 shares worth $998,169.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 264,453 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 837,787 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Nbw Ltd Llc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.08% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 204,510 shares in its portfolio. 882,701 were reported by Polar Capital Llp. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co owns 1.13M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 445,214 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Co holds 2.62% or 63,300 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.11% or 4.55M shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank reported 1,608 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Company reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Llc accumulated 6,249 shares.