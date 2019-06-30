Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Creative Planning Lowered Stake by $3.30 Million; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Market Valuation Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Boosted Holding by $545,700

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 11,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,037 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $273.7. About 1.41 million shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 411,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 395,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 3.16M shares traded or 249.68% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.40 million for 60.55 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 14,520 shares to 17,890 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated owns 3,075 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 34,010 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). British Columbia Mgmt has 32,233 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 209,215 shares. 1.00M were accumulated by Ameriprise Inc. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.04% or 14,378 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc reported 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 14 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 2,276 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.63% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Company has 0.41% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Andra Ap stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 507 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp, Texas-based fund reported 4,450 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583.

