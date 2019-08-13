Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Increased Position; Roof Eidam & Maycock Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.01 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $181.5. About 472,384 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 17.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,560 shares to 71,378 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,555 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.08 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Schulhoff & holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,138 shares. West Chester Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lbmc Invest Advsr owns 6,405 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brown Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.67% or 66,703 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 258,311 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust Tru Co has 0.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 166,050 are owned by Canal Insurance. First United National Bank Tru holds 0.27% or 10,243 shares in its portfolio. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 0.65% or 94,208 shares. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northeast Consultants has 11.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.39M shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 182,680 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 68,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 778 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 50,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 11,958 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 5,900 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 12,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas reported 399,736 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company holds 98,616 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 14,018 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.13% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1.00 million shares. 5,269 are owned by Da Davidson And. Moreover, Permanens Capital Lp has 0.5% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 6,000 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 30,757 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has 1,600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 shares valued at $998,169 were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

