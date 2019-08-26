Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Bamco Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined; Texas Permanent School Fund Stake in Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 67,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 347,505 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.81M, down from 415,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 318,877 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 23,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 18,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.75. About 16,652 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB)

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12,786 shares to 118,366 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 324,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Align Technology Still Not Attractive After 25% Decline Because Of ‘Phantom Meltdown’ Of ASPs Pressuring Margins – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Align Tech up 2% premarket on accelerated stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Align Technology Announces $200 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.39 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

