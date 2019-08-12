Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Chilton Capital Management Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $329,510

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,618 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 73,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $187.24. About 3.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook Extends Push Into Enterprise Market; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Data Sharing Practices Head to EU Top Court (Audio); 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claimed; 02/05/2018 – Zee News: Morning Breaking: Cambridge Analytica to shut shop after massive Facebook data leak controversy; 28/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE DATA ON FACEBOOK USERS STILL CIRCULATING: CHANNEL 4; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Brian Wieser Says GDPR Is Causing Slower Growth at Facebook (Video); 01/05/2018 – There are a lot of reasons Facebook wants to get virtual reality right. But one big one? Facebook paid more than $3 billion for Oculus, and has no doubt invested hundreds of millions more since it was acquired; 24/05/2018 – FB IMPLEMENTING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED POLITICAL CONTENT POLICY; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: STROZ FRIEDBERG AUDITORS STOOD DOWN

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 76.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 7,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 2,215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 9,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $181.32. About 511,543 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner

