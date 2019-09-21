Align Tech (ALGN) Holder Lazard Asset Management Boosted Stake by $4.20 Million; Viking Fund Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Visa (V) by $346,000 as Valuation Rose

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Align Tech (ALGN) by 60.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 15,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 40,786 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, up from 25,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Align Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 2.80 million shares traded or 99.43% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M, worth $998,169.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Dropped 12.4% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Align Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 3,168 shares. 14,255 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Grp Inc One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,529 shares. 250,000 are held by Melvin Capital Ltd Partnership. 1.31 million were reported by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. Fund Sa owns 26,002 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 28,350 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bokf Na stated it has 5,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 3,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Factory Mutual Co reported 37,100 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,229 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 187,822 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaura (NYSE:DRI) by 82,498 shares to 339,398 shares, valued at $41.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 133,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,334 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westwood holds 29,391 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan, Missouri-based fund reported 54,800 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,509 shares. The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital World accumulated 1.2% or 29.37 million shares. 31,177 were accumulated by Eagle Mngmt Lc. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com reported 95,000 shares. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,937 shares. Mckinley Delaware has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aspiriant Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,799 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 50,205 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 7.49 million shares stake. Mondrian Inv Prns Ltd invested in 420,249 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 23.27M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,000 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chemica (NYSE:WLK).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.