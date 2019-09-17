Alico Inc. (ALCO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Farm Products company, Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Alico Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.49% of all Farm Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Alico Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.87% of all Farm Products companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alico Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico Inc. 0.00% 9.00% 3.60% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Alico Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alico Inc. N/A 29 16.87 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Alico Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Alico Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Alico Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.88

As a group, Farm Products companies have a potential upside of -7.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alico Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alico Inc. 2.9% 7.01% 17.5% 6.33% 1.59% 8.14% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year Alico Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Alico Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Alico Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 2.13 Quick Ratio. Alico Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alico Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Alico Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, Alico Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.75 which is 25.07% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alico Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alico Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.