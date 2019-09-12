Alico Inc. (ALCO) and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Contrasting side by side

Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) are two firms in the Farm Products that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico Inc. 29 1.99 N/A 1.89 16.87 Calyxt Inc. 13 426.98 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alico Inc. and Calyxt Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alico Inc. and Calyxt Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6% Calyxt Inc. 0.00% -31.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

Alico Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Calyxt Inc. are 18.7 and 18.6 respectively. Calyxt Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alico Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alico Inc. and Calyxt Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.6% and 27.5%. Insiders owned 3.2% of Alico Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Calyxt Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alico Inc. 2.9% 7.01% 17.5% 6.33% 1.59% 8.14% Calyxt Inc. 0.22% -27.54% -39.6% -27.7% -44.24% -10.33%

For the past year Alico Inc. has 8.14% stronger performance while Calyxt Inc. has -10.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alico Inc. beats Calyxt Inc.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

Calyxt, Inc., an agriculture biotechnology company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and agricultural food crops using gene editing technology for plants. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, powdery mildew resistant wheat, cold storable potatoes, high fiber wheat, reduced browning potatoes, and herbicide tolerant wheat. The Company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.