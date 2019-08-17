Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Position Lifted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc; Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 20,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 122,056 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 142,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 2.28 million shares traded or 19.87% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 05/03/2018 – BHP SAYS SHALE SALE COULD BE RESOLVED EARLIER THAN THOUGHT; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (NYSE:MBT) by 72,426 shares to 292,588 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Financiero Banorte Sa (GBOOY) by 40,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Adr (NYSE:SHG).