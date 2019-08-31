Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Upped Holding; Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped Neophotonics (NPTN) Holding by $540,000; Market Value Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 271.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The hedge fund held 123,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 33,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 260,252 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 50 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 19,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Llc holds 15,013 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Moreover, American Intll Group has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 38,339 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 2,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Awm Com Inc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 2.42M shares. Walthausen Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 169,680 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Secor Cap Limited Partnership holds 68,342 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 2.42M shares in its portfolio. Advent Capital De holds 40,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).