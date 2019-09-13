Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Shareholder Interactive Financial Advisors Decreased Its Holding; Tucows (TCX) Market Valuation Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Upped Stake

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 6.56 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 469,523 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.01M, up from 423,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 17,505 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Tucows – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TCX, HRL, ROST – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program Nasdaq:TCX – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows: 3 Terrible Businesses In 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40,402 shares to 398,752 shares, valued at $128.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 37,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,658 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 11,552 shares. 78,029 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. 1,000 are owned by Captrust Fincl. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 4,177 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp owns 57,403 shares. 108,811 were reported by Northern. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 7,949 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Td Asset invested in 8,346 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 14,566 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Com holds 1.21% or 633,000 shares in its portfolio. Pembroke Mgmt Limited stated it has 288,409 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.76 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sea Limited’s Obsession With Alibaba Hurts Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Yahoo News” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $218.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 11,775 shares to 62,645 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 75,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs New (VOO).