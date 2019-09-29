Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Holder Interactive Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $7.35 Million as Stock Value Declined; Greenwood Gearhart Raised Position in International Business Machines (IBM)

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 4,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 61,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47 million, up from 57,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $218.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF) by 468,576 shares to 715,933 shares, valued at $24.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs New (VOO) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Swiss Franc Trust.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Alibaba Makes a $2 Billion Deal, Lululemon’s Q2 Crushes Estimates – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will acquire a cross-border e-commerce business unit, Kaola – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stock market hits session low amid report White House weighs limiting Chinese company access to U.S. exchanges – MarketWatch” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “IBM Continues To Invest Big In High-Performance Computing – Forbes” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy IBM Stock This Month? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors LP has 0.59% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 4,041 shares. 300,218 were reported by Da Davidson & Co. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 25,906 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 49,058 shares. Lifeplan Grp, a Ohio-based fund reported 260 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eagle Cap Management Limited Com has 2,700 shares. New York-based Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 1.7% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 121,627 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorp. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.63M shares. Waddell And Reed Finance Inc owns 2,741 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.83% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 89,717 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated holds 0.02% or 682 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.3% or 333,424 shares.