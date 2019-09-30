Alibaba Group Holdings LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Share Price Declined While Waverton Investment Management LTD Boosted Holding by $2.66 Million; Antares Pharma Com (ATRS) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Boosted Stake by $356,328

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (ATRS) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 118,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The hedge fund held 791,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 672,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.345. About 813,770 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Antares Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 15,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 55,176 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35M, up from 39,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $167.12. About 13.97 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc Cl A (NYSE:GMED) by 18,270 shares to 16,101 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc Com (NYSE:PKI) by 6,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,475 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp Com New (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 58.77 million shares or 8.58% less from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0.01% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 265,000 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Ser Automobile Association reported 26,095 shares stake. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). 925,154 were reported by Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated. 1.09 million were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. California Employees Retirement System reported 210,995 shares. Fosun Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 809,378 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 124,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Sfe Counsel invested in 60,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 13,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. Geode Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Pinnacle Associate Limited, a New York-based fund reported 60,240 shares.

