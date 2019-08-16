Alibaba Group Holdings LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Upped Position by $1.55 Million; As Discover Financial (DFS) Market Value Rose, Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $3.50 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial (DFS) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 49,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 50,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 100,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 1.86M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 8,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 39,450 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 30,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 34.58M shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Us$0.001 ‘A’ by 5,204 shares to 38,643 shares, valued at $45.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (NYSE:V) by 20,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,775 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Standex International Corporat (NYSE:SXI) by 44,111 shares to 179,054 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 10,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.15 million for 8.55 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 8,402 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 21,905 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 10,847 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.03% or 8,002 shares. White Pine Invest Com accumulated 2.82% or 79,049 shares. 14,952 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.04% or 9,208 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.43% or 2.66M shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,072 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.52% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Turtle Creek Asset holds 3.4% or 622,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 561,101 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 32,804 shares.

