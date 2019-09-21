Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined; Park West Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $10.92 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.69M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.18M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 9,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

