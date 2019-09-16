Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Lowered Position by $1.25 Million; Pitcairn Company Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Lifted by $558,888

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 18.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 13,281 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 11,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63M shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) by 96.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 7,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45,000, down from 7,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.48M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,530 shares to 116,864 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 41,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Global accumulated 17.59 million shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.96% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 1,800 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bankshares invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 77 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ithaka Ltd Liability Com has 7.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 178,299 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,206 shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust owns 9,459 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 0.64% or 22,160 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Co Oh reported 5,015 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,195 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Matthew 25 Management Corporation has 2.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beck Llc owns 2,205 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 268,213 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.