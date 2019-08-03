Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) Stake Held by Charter Trust Company; Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Live Nation (LYV) Cut by $1.11 Million

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) by 142.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,991 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 2,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Inc (LYV) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 5,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 13,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 19,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 707,046 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 20.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 3,139 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).