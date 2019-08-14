Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) Shareholder Charter Trust Company Upped Its Stake by $640,094 as Share Value Declined; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Deere & Co Com (DE) by $433,752 as Shares Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 223,664 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.75 million, down from 226,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 2.22M shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) by 142.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,991 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 2,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $162.52. About 16.11 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,730 shares to 230,680 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,486 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Be (NYSE:HPT) by 45,905 shares to 151,280 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc. by 6,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.90M for 12.68 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 467,166 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Company. 6,581 were reported by Stephens Ar. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Commerce has 5,455 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Regions Fincl accumulated 0.05% or 29,556 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 537,482 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,629 shares. Burney reported 30,613 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management accumulated 5,488 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd holds 1.72% or 18,987 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru owns 2,572 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.