Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) Holder Charter Trust Company Has Increased Position by $640,094; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $312,806; Valuation Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 50,588 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 53,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (BABA) by 142.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,991 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 2,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,572 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLF) by 13,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,423 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,073 shares to 20,290 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 37,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Lc stated it has 2,643 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Buckhead Management Ltd invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fosun Ltd reported 7,075 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York has 3,100 shares. Martin Inv Management stated it has 3.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 14,782 were reported by At Commercial Bank. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 1.14M shares stake. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,437 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Llc holds 4.7% or 86,013 shares. 20,448 were accumulated by Hilltop Holdings Inc. Barclays Plc owns 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5.54 million shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monarch Mgmt has 2.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 60,398 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 99,378 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 7,835 shares.