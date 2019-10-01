Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Stock Value Declined While Glacier Peak Capital Decreased by $797,511 Its Stake; King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Stock Price Declined

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 4,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 7,388 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 12,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16 million, down from 11.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 5.56M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Altaba’s Stock (Kind of) Crashed Today – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China state officials sent to private firms – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Key Takeaways From Investor Day – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Shares Fall 4.5% Following Headline White House Is Considering Limits On US Portfolio Flows Into China – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 43,827 shares to 72,327 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 7,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00 million for 24.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10B and $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.20 million shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $75.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris Ca holds 18,723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 200 shares. 8,043 were accumulated by Campbell Adviser Lc. First Mercantile Tru Com invested in 0.06% or 20,132 shares. Cap Mngmt Associate New York has 26,550 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited holds 0.06% or 203,574 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 13.35M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 75,344 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Trust Asset Management Limited Liability reported 3.32% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Beach Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.8% or 17,360 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 14,883 shares. Asset Mgmt Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3.67% or 152,100 shares.