Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Market Value Declined While Aureus Asset Management Increased Holding; Equity Residential (EQR) Holding Upped by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 59.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 466,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.39M, up from 789,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 963,550 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 108,909 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 101,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 9.94M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Prtnrs (NYSE:WLKP) by 95,000 shares to 529,310 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partner by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corporation reported 444 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 4,156 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Golub Group Inc Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.13% or 1.89M shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 252,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 63,170 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,420 shares. Shell Asset Communications stated it has 114,336 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Lpl Financial reported 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fincl Architects reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Lasalle Investment Mngmt Securities owns 3.01 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc invested 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).