Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) Share Price Declined While Kdi Capital Partners Increased Holding; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Share Value Declined, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 43,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.15 million, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 1.25 million shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – IN EVENT THAT FID IS NOT TAKEN CUSTOMARY TERMINATION FEES APPLY; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 160.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 36,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 58,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.96M, up from 22,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,448 shares to 54,227 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,316 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).