Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp Ads (BABA) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped Holding; Ellington Management Group Position in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Raised as Shares Declined

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, up from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 1.14M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (BABA) by 160.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 36,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 58,773 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.96 million, up from 22,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 9.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 14,700 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 39,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,900 shares, and cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,287 shares to 51,708 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,069 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

