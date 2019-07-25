Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Amedisys (AMED) Holder Kbc Group Nv Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $177.55. About 12.75M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 9,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 24,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 397,225 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC) by 4,000 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 32,284 shares to 59,123 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 29,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. AMED’s profit will be $31.09M for 34.07 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.