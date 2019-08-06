Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Shareholder Flow Traders Us Has Raised Its Holding by $9.11 Million as Share Price Declined; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shares Rose While Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Raised by $353,220 Its Position

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.59 million shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 266,233 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.59M, up from 264,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $152.13. About 992,612 shares traded or 47.77% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield by 187,512 shares to 43,495 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xtrackers Msci Europe Hedged E (DBEU) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,393 shares, and cut its stake in Term.