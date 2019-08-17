Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Shareholder Capital Management Associates Raised Its Stake by $637,000 as Valuation Declined; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $2.30 Million

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 957,714 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 26,011 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 1.96 million shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 824 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt invested in 128,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Castleark Management Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Westwood Gp reported 50,683 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 4,280 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 46,550 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 1,314 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc reported 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Bb&T reported 30,122 shares.

