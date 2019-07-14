Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Shareholder Capital Management Associates Boosted Stake; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lowered Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $1.38 Million

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,248 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.24M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 21/03/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: The apparently unlikely pairing of Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust medical research charity have; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Strong Earnings Rebound for Goldman Sachs; 29/05/2018 – IBNMoney_com: Goldman Sachs invests $200 million in France’s Voodoo; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs says 2018 global oil demand still on track for growth; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palladium Partners Lc stated it has 7,754 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First American Natl Bank reported 39,426 shares. Cap Limited Ca stated it has 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massachusetts Finance Services Ma has invested 0.82% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amg Tru Bank owns 20,364 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 53,831 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc invested in 0.21% or 2,346 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Management Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 385,562 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. 900 are held by Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Co. Prudential Finance reported 846,320 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Barr E S Co accumulated 188,067 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 5,717 shares to 17,966 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).