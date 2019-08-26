Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $11.66 Million; Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose While Barrett Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 64,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 62,119 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, down from 126,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $165.95. About 8.09M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 37,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 522,884 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.67M, down from 560,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $177.65. About 3.97M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 8,418 shares to 305,898 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion Com.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.06 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centutry Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 499,169 shares to 556,769 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 28,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (NASDAQ:BLDR).

