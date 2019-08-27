Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding Lifted by Flow Traders Us Llc; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose, Engaged Capital Has Increased by $117.30 Million Its Position

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 185,557 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 2.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE

Since February 28, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $49.19M were bought by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corp reported 44,855 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Com invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Schroder Invest holds 0.05% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 17,120 shares stake. 13,721 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Com has 0.06% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 10,905 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.62% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 361,023 were reported by Susquehanna International Llp. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 60,797 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Company holds 0% or 13,221 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tci Wealth accumulated 44 shares. Mai Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 9,006 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 362 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.04% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio.

