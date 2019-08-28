Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding Has Raised by Capital Management Associates; Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Has Boosted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 10.87M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 754,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.96M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.86 million, up from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 6.72 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 30/05/2018 – ICICI ISSUES REVISED STATEMENT ON WHISTLE BLOWER ENQUIRY ON CEO; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ICICI Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 02/04/2018 – INDIA FEDERAL POLICE HASN’T SOUGHT REPLY FROM ICICI’S KOCHHAR; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Inc by 280,463 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sea Limited’s Obsession With Alibaba Hurts Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Is MOGU Trading 80% Below Its IPO Price? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “STMP or BABA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: It Is A Generational Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.