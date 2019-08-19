Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding Boosted by Genesis Asset Managers Llp; Entegris (ENTG) Shareholder Rgm Capital Lowered Stake by $1.23 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 202,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.02 million, up from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $177.99. About 12.68 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 407,807 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 287,789 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 825,608 are held by Polar Cap Llp. Cwm Lc reported 478 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 24,082 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 0.02% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 11,987 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,675 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 228 shares. Clarivest Asset has invested 0.04% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Proshare Advsr Lc owns 27,624 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 965 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 257,600 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entegris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entegris And Versum: Good Prospects For This Merger Of Equals – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Versum Materials sets date for shareholder vote on buyout by German company – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 468,539 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $58.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 248,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.80 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Strength in Core Commerce Business – Live Trading News” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday’s Vital Data: Applied Materials, Alibaba and Nvidia – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra by 185,837 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,059 shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).