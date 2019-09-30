Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Upped Holding; Philip Morris International (PM) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.93 Million as Stock Price Declined

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 200,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 620,376 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.12 million, up from 419,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.09. About 8.68 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video)

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 24,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 106,961 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, up from 82,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 1.73M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 44,551 shares to 252,326 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,978 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

