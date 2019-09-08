Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holder Flow Traders Us Has Raised Holding by $9.11 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Boosted by $17.33 Million Its Stake

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 104.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 148,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 289,677 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.16 million, up from 141,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Msci Greece Etf (GREK) by 113,645 shares to 41,740 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States 3X Short Oil Fun by 88,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,650 shares, and cut its stake in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equ (DBEF).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metal Corp by 24,901 shares to 35,099 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,891 shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:KFRC).