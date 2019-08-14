Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holder Flow Traders Us Has Boosted Its Holding by $9.11 Million; As Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) Share Value Rose, Holder Regal Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $2.49 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 419.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 50,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,016 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 11,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $160.54. About 1.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 15,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $158.66. About 21,602 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 33,822 shares to 52,339 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nbt Retail Bank N A has 0.27% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 9,262 shares. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.54% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 10,489 were reported by Brown Advisory. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 9,361 were reported by First Comml Bank Of Omaha. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1,931 shares. Victory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,405 shares. Burney Communication holds 5,138 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt holds 47,000 shares. King Luther Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 8,390 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Da Davidson And Com stated it has 15,923 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

