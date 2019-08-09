Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stake Has Upped by Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Lau Associates Has Lifted Position

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $205.08. About 689,760 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, up from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.04. About 5.98 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 9,235 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 331,807 shares. 3,313 were reported by Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri. Buckingham Cap Management invested in 30,161 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 7,611 shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tompkins holds 71 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Smithfield Trust Company reported 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fincl Architects accumulated 30 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Private Wealth Advsr owns 1,403 shares. Contrarius Inv Limited holds 260,856 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenhaven Assoc invested 11.4% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares to 43,018 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).