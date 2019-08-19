Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stake Has Lifted by Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc; Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Share Price Declined While Voya Investment Management Cut by $10.41 Million Its Holding

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, up from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $177.54. About 11.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 433,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 303,475 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 737,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 3.15M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 65,982 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 1,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0% or 259,389 shares. Kbc Gp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 13,291 shares. Intl owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 119,000 shares. Invesco reported 15,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 207,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Grp Inc stated it has 84,909 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 47,433 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 72,901 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 7,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 600,000 were reported by Farallon Capital Mgmt Lc. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 18,095 shares stake. C Worldwide Gru Holdings A S owns 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 63,530 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.