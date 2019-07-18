Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Cut Its Holding by $524,888; Abrams Capital Management LP Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.16 Million

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,354 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 10,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 14.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IF FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 20/03/2018 – FTC: Statement of Commissioner Terrell McSweeny regarding news reports alleging unauthorized use of Facebook data; 16/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months. Via @KurtWagner8 and @ranimolla:; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK DIRECTOR DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS ZUCKERBERG, SANDBERG ‘ARE INSTRUMENTAL’ TO COMPANY’S FUTURE; 11/04/2018 – #MarkZuckerberg just said that people come to one of Facebook’s products 100 billion times per day. That is…a lot. #zuckhearings; 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.68 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares to 561,258 shares, valued at $208.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77M shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors reported 755,355 shares or 7.46% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset holds 0.81% or 11,220 shares. Harvest Capital Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipswich Investment Company reported 1,343 shares stake. Moreover, Hendershot Invests has 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,084 shares. Adirondack Company holds 6,639 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Marco Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 11,232 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hhr Asset Lc reported 334,223 shares or 3.83% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3,400 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Management has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Next Century Growth Ltd Liability accumulated 25,352 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Com reported 60,400 shares stake. 410 were reported by Peoples Fincl. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 318,221 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.