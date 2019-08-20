Alibaba Group Holding LTD 0160 (BABA) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Boosted Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Trimmed by $560,832 Its Position

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 (BABA) by 179.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 21,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 33,198 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 11,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 0160 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 15.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 1,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,314 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 2,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 11.04M shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetary Management Group Inc holds 11,203 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 902 shares. South Street Lc invested in 0.19% or 1,622 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability stated it has 6,770 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va accumulated 1.63% or 62,150 shares. 8,793 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Investments. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 36,700 shares in its portfolio. 74,953 were reported by Bridges Management. 2,650 are held by Curbstone Management. Nomura Holdg accumulated 50,987 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Rhode Island-based Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Trust Co stated it has 49,813 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Harvest Lc accumulated 1.12% or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 165,377 shares to 363,687 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp. by 61,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,743 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

