Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Since Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 15 0.42 N/A 1.97 6.98

Demonstrates Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alibaba Group Holding Limited. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.3 beta indicates that Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 12 3.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 26.56% and an $225 average price target. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 0.60% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is looking more favorable than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 0%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s share held by insiders are 48.49%. Comparatively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited had bullish trend while Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats on 10 of the 12 factors Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.