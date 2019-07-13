Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Its Holding by $9.70 Million; First American Bank Has Decreased Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $708,212

First American Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, down from 150,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 53,320 shares as the company's stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,892 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.87M, up from 340,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.



Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. by 66,100 shares to 747,275 shares, valued at $154.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,890 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Funds by 7,571 shares to 85,802 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price by 9,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,413 shares, and has risen its stake in American Funds.