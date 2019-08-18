Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Reaches $174.60 Formed H&S; Shorts at Wns (holdings) Limited Sponsored Adr (jersey (WNS) Raised By 17.26%

Wns (holdings) Limited Sponsored Adr (jersey (NYSE:WNS) had an increase of 17.26% in short interest. WNS’s SI was 72,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.26% from 61,400 shares previously. With 128,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Wns (holdings) Limited Sponsored Adr (jersey (NYSE:WNS)’s short sellers to cover WNS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 143,670 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) formed H&S with $164.12 target or 6.00% below today’s $174.60 share price. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has $454.58B valuation. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 28.45% above currents $174.6 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.