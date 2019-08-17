Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) EPS Estimated At $1.13; Marshall Wace Llp Lifted Euronet Worldwid (EEFT) Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased Euronet Worldwid (EEFT) stake by 204.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 2,818 shares as Euronet Worldwid (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 4,198 shares with $599,000 value, up from 1,380 last quarter. Euronet Worldwid now has $8.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 452,326 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report $1.13 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.47 EPS change or 71.21% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. BABA’s profit would be $2.94B giving it 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s analysts see 28.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 28.45% above currents $174.6 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 16. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce firm in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $454.58 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It has a 49.93 P/E ratio. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested 0.28% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 745 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Polen Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 6,029 shares. Telemus Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 6,483 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,525 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2,200 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Hanseatic Mngmt Serv owns 0.52% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,488 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc invested in 0.22% or 3,983 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). D E Shaw & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 158,975 shares. Timpani Lc has invested 1.38% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2.24M shares. Gideon Advisors Incorporated holds 2,865 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Cabot Microelec (NASDAQ:CCMP) stake by 38,428 shares to 364 valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) stake by 440,898 shares and now owns 63,102 shares. Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues In Line With Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Euronet Worldwide Stock Sank Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.