Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Comparing side by side

Both Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 Zumiez Inc. 24 0.65 N/A 1.58 15.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Zumiez Inc. Zumiez Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alibaba Group Holding Limited. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.3. Competitively, Zumiez Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Zumiez Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Zumiez Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Zumiez Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 11 3.00 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$224.27 is Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 30.46%. On the other hand, Zumiez Inc.’s potential upside is 6.51% and its consensus target price is $26.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is looking more favorable than Zumiez Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Zumiez Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.7% and 82.4% respectively. Insiders owned 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Zumiez Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Zumiez Inc.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats Zumiez Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.