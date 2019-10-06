Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Comparing side by side

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 174 46.95 1.59B 4.86 35.59 ZAGG Inc 6 0.89 27.64M 0.64 10.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alibaba Group Holding Limited and ZAGG Inc. ZAGG Inc has lower revenue and earnings than Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than ZAGG Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 914,739,385.57% 19.8% 10% ZAGG Inc 443,659,711.08% 11.8% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.3 beta means Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s volatility is 130.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ZAGG Inc’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Its rival ZAGG Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.1 respectively. ZAGG Inc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and ZAGG Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 8 3.00 ZAGG Inc 0 0 0 0.00

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average price target is $237.5, while its potential upside is 39.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares and 81.2% of ZAGG Inc shares. About 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of ZAGG Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% ZAGG Inc -3.49% -6.75% -17.64% -41.28% -54.74% -32.21%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited had bullish trend while ZAGG Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 14 of the 14 factors Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats ZAGG Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through ZAGG and mophie segments. It offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. ZAGG Inc sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.