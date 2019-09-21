Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Contrasting side by side

Since Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 Winmark Corporation 173 9.16 N/A 7.37 22.94

Demonstrates Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Winmark Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Winmark Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alibaba Group Holding Limited. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s current beta is 2.3 and it happens to be 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Winmark Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Winmark Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Winmark Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Winmark Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00 Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 25.53% upside potential and a consensus target price of $229.1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Winmark Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 55.4%. About 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.2% of Winmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited was more bullish than Winmark Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats Winmark Corporation.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.