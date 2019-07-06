Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Contrasting side by side

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 168 0.00 N/A 3.88 45.81 TravelCenters of America LLC 4 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alibaba Group Holding Limited and TravelCenters of America LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 16.9% 8.5% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s 2.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 126.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. TravelCenters of America LLC’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TravelCenters of America LLC are 0.9 and 0.4 respectively. Alibaba Group Holding Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alibaba Group Holding Limited and TravelCenters of America LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a consensus target price of $224.6, and a 29.60% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.4% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.5% of TravelCenters of America LLC are owned by institutional investors. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders are 48.49%. Comparatively, 3.8% are TravelCenters of America LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -1.11% -2.99% 4.84% 22.61% -10.59% 29.57% TravelCenters of America LLC -7.05% -12.14% -26.49% -13.79% 10.15% -1.86%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited has 29.57% stronger performance while TravelCenters of America LLC has -1.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats TravelCenters of America LLC.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.