Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) Comparison side by side

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 167 0.00 N/A 3.88 45.81 Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Ruhnn Holding Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 16.9% 8.5% Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Ruhnn Holding Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00 Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$224.6 is Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 32.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.4% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares and 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -1.11% -2.99% 4.84% 22.61% -10.59% 29.57% Ruhnn Holding Limited -15.44% -31.43% 0% 0% 0% -35.8%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited had bullish trend while Ruhnn Holding Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats on 8 of the 8 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.