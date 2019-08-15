Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) Contrasting side by side

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 Office Depot Inc. 3 0.07 N/A 0.13 15.81

Table 1 highlights Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Office Depot Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Office Depot Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Office Depot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Office Depot Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Its rival Office Depot Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Office Depot Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Office Depot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 11 3.00 Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The upside potential is 34.05% for Alibaba Group Holding Limited with average target price of $223.82. Office Depot Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 average target price and a 171.85% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Office Depot Inc. seems more appealing than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares and 93.8% of Office Depot Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Office Depot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% Office Depot Inc. -0.49% 1.49% -14.64% -30.61% -19.37% -20.93%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited had bullish trend while Office Depot Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats on 11 of the 12 factors Office Depot Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.